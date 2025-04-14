Usual (USUAL) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Usual (USUAL) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Usual has a market capitalization of $124.85 million and $38.75 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Usual has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. One Usual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84,531.62 or 0.99880152 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84,056.75 or 0.99319059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Usual

Usual’s total supply is 851,704,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,800,711 tokens. The official website for Usual is usual.money. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. The official message board for Usual is blog.usual.money.

Buying and Selling Usual

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 851,319,664.83290471 with 767,416,027.78159665 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 0.15657382 USD and is down -8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $39,655,941.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Usual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Usual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Usual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

