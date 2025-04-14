Value Partners Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.1% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.68.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $181.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.