Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $662,000 Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 5.4 %

WPM stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

