Value Partners Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.57. The stock has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.59.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

