VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Stock Position Reduced by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. VanEck Biotech ETF comprises about 1.6% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP owned 3.83% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 401.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $144.32 on Monday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $135.34 and a 1-year high of $183.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

