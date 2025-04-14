VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) is Miller Investment Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Miller Investment Management LP grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 3.2% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP owned 0.13% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $28,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $201.31 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.66.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

