Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Up 1,731.1% in March

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, a growth of 1,731.1% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCRB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 85,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,914. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2699 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRB. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,187,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,894,000 after buying an additional 451,370 shares during the period. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,175,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 760,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,341 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 560,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 211,606 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

