Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Up 1,731.1% in March

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, a growth of 1,731.1% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCRB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 85,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,914. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2699 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF
About Vanguard Core Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Further Reading
