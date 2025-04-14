Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,307,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VOT opened at $233.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

