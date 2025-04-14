Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1,630.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,282 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $26,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 7,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VNQ stock opened at $83.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.