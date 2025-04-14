Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $31,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

