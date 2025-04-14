Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Increased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

