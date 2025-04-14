Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 1.0% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $165.48 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $135.67 and a 12 month high of $180.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.64. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $1.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.