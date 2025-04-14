Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,352.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,280,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.41.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total value of $111,034.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,805,286.70. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,000. This represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $484.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

