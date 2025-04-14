Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Decreased by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,282 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for approximately 6.7% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Vistra worth $72,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Vistra Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $111.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

