Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.07. Vizsla Silver shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 617,387 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZLA. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vizsla Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $637.53 million, a P/E ratio of -216.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $9,165,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 22,805,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,837 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,356,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 2,412.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,160,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

