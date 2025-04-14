Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Stake Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

