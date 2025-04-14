Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vontier were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vontier by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 152,904 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vontier by 12.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 12.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 133.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 57,728 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

VNT stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

