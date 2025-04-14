Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Watts Water Technologies worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $193.64 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $232.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.36. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. Research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

