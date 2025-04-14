WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $262,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $176.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

