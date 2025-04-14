Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $155.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $139.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,880. Owens Corning has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $214.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,337,000 after acquiring an additional 414,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $208,519,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,335,000 after purchasing an additional 207,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Owens Corning by 113.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after purchasing an additional 424,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

