Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Up 1.6% Following Strong Earnings

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rose 1.6% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.51. Approximately 6,728,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 17,556,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.51.

The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 53,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

