Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Up 1.6% Following Strong Earnings

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rose 1.6% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.51. Approximately 6,728,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 17,556,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.51.
The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 53,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
