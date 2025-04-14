Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ WINC traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

