Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.71. 98,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 282,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several research firms have commented on WEST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, March 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Westrock Coffee news, COO William A. Ford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,425.50. The trade was a 3.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

