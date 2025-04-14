WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Down 92.6% in March

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WHGLY traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.46. 51,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. WH Group has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.4629 dividend. This is a positive change from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

