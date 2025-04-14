Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 19.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 19.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 66,228,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 28,697,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £669,462.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.27.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
