Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,822 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Wynn Resorts worth $25,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,300,000 after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.37 per share, with a total value of $21,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $907,773,000. This trade represents a 2.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.66.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

