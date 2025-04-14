XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 1,307 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 656.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,041.26 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,217.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,274.32.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

