XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.39.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $100.33 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

