XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Gartner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $399.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.05 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.38 and a 200-day moving average of $496.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

