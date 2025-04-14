XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:APH opened at $65.39 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.