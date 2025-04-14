XTX Topco Ltd Buys 36,903 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1,061.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,903 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for about 0.3% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,048.59. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.93.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

