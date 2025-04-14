XTX Topco Ltd Has $2.21 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,903 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.1 %

CMG stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.