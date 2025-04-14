XTX Topco Ltd Has $2.77 Million Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Strategy were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Strategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategy Stock Up 10.1 %

MSTR stock opened at $299.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Strategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.80 and a 200-day moving average of $306.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 3.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

