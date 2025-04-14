XTX Topco Ltd Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 119.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,102 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 0.3% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of KMI opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

