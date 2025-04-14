XTX Topco Ltd Invests $2.48 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

EOG stock opened at $108.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.19.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

