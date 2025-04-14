Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,100 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the March 15th total of 3,775,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 269.0 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
OTCMKTS YUEIF remained flat at $1.65 on Monday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
