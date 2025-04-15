12,198 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.38%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.