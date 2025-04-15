123,005 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of CareDx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $3,694,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 196,298 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CareDx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after buying an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

CareDx stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.46. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The company had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

