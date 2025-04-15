18,925 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,104 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,098 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,730.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,105,000 after buying an additional 2,640,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,706,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE NLY opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.70%. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

View Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.