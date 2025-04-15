2,139 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by Kane Investment Management Inc.

Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 119,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $201.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.34. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

