21,943 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 770.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 87,672 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 44.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 65,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 3.3 %

GM stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.39.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

