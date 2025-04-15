2,825,000 Shares in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Bought by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,825,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,000. ProQR Therapeutics comprises 1.0% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.46% of ProQR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRQR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.25. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

PRQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

