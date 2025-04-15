3,333 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CIBR stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.