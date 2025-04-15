34,717 Shares in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $284,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 1.3 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.