3,531 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,160,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,848,169,000 after acquiring an additional 150,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,056,187,000 after purchasing an additional 212,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,335,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Targa Resources by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,841,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after buying an additional 318,261 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $164.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $110.09 and a one year high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources Cuts Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,206,024.70. This trade represents a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

