39,598 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by AGP Franklin LLC

AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000. NextEra Energy makes up 1.7% of AGP Franklin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 9,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 52,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

