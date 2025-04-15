3i Group (LON:III) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 4,850 ($63.95) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.23% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
3i Group
3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.
We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.
