3i Group (LON:III) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 4,850 ($63.95) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of LON:III remained flat at GBX 3,904 ($51.48) during trading on Tuesday. 3,548,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,976,081. The stock has a market cap of £37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,750 ($36.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,153.60 ($54.77). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,837.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,635.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.

We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.

