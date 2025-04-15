3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 187885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get 3i Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on 3i Group

3i Group Trading Up 6.4 %

3i Group Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.