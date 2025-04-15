4,892 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2,572.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

