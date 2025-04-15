54,685 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,030,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at American Tower
In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on AMT
American Tower Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.56. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.37%.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.